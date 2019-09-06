PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 AM tomorrow after India’s historic feat of Chandrayaan’s landing on Moon’s South Pole.

The nation is waiting with bated breath for the soft-landing of the Vikram lander on the south pole of the lunar surface, the first attempt by any country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity.

“Its success will benefit crores of Indians,” he said in a series of tweets.