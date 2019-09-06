Rakhi Sawant’s dance in transparent dress goes viral : Watch Video

Actress Rakhi Sawant recently attended the launch event of her new video song, Chappan Churi. For the event, Rakhi opted for a beige shimmery transparent dress with a plunging neckline and innerwear. She was also seen grooving on the stage. However, the actress was later mercilessly trolled for her dress revealing her body.

Following this, Rakhi posted a video on social media crying her heart out explaining her fans how clueless she was that the light would expose and reflect her body. She explained that the costume she wore at the launch event was provided by a designer. She mentioned how she had no intention in exposing her body in public and didn’t know it was transparent.

Rakhi further revealed that she is deeply hurt regarding this issue and is also facing some personal issues at home.

Rakhi is in a very happy phase of her life ever since she got married to NRI husband Ritesh and has shared many pictures from her wedding as well. For those who don’t know much about Rakhi’s man, in an interview with SpotboyE, Rakhi had talked about him in detail. She had shared, “Well, his name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled.”