Latest NewsCinemaEntertainment

‘Saaho’ 1st week box office collection : The Prabhas starrer rules ‘box-office’

Sep 6, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

The action-thriller movie ‘Saaho’ starring south-Indian actor Prabhas and Bollywood actress Shradha Kapoor is ruling the box-office. The film which received unfavourable response from the critics has gathered a massive first weekend collection. The first weekend collection has put the film among the top five first weeks of the year.

The film has grossed a total of Rs.350 crores globally. The Hindi version of the film has till now collected 109.28 crores.

The film penned and directed by Sujeeth has hit the screens on August 30. The film produced by UV Creations has a ensemble starcast which includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunkey Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma and Lal.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close