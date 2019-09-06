‘Saaho’ 1st week box office collection : The Prabhas starrer rules ‘box-office’

The action-thriller movie ‘Saaho’ starring south-Indian actor Prabhas and Bollywood actress Shradha Kapoor is ruling the box-office. The film which received unfavourable response from the critics has gathered a massive first weekend collection. The first weekend collection has put the film among the top five first weeks of the year.
#Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr. Total: ? 109.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2019
The film has grossed a total of Rs.350 crores globally. The Hindi version of the film has till now collected 109.28 crores.
#Exclusive – #Saaho (Hindi) – Thursday #EarlyEstimates – 6 cr
Overall 1st week heading for 115 cr
Quite good, though at least some sort of hold in the second week would be key!
— Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) September 5, 2019
The film penned and directed by Sujeeth has hit the screens on August 30. The film produced by UV Creations has a ensemble starcast which includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunkey Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma and Lal.
#Saaho RTC X Roads Hyderabad Week 1 Total Gross 1,16,39,781/- including Sairaja 70MM Gross??
Week 1 TOP 5 Grossers at X roads?#Baahubali2 ? 1,66,17,811/-#Saaho 1,16,39,781/-#Maharshi ? 92,12,430/-#Baahubali ? 91,17,904/-#Rangasthalam ? 89,76,555/-
— Raghu Nandan Reddy (@Ragsblr) September 5, 2019
#Saaho Sullurupeta town #VEpiq 7 days Total Gross – 55,99,100/-?#VEpiq Big Screen Week 1 Gross – 46,68,500/-??
Week 1 AP/TG any single screen All Time Record Gross beating #Baahubali2 Week 1 Gross 43,96,544/- in Jagadamba 70MM?
Week 2 running in big screen with 4 shows?
— Raghu Nandan Reddy (@Ragsblr) September 5, 2019
