Sheikh Hamdan issues two-week deadline for Emiratisation; How it may affect expats

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council has instructed the general secretariat of the executive council to lead the efforts of Emiratisation and human development in Dubai in coordination with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, the human resources department of the Dubai government and other government and private sector institutions working on Emiratisation.

????? ?????? ?????? ???? ????? ???? ????? ????? ???? ?? ???? ?? ????? ????????? ?????????? ?? ????? ???? ???? ????? ???????? ?? ??????? ????? ????? ????? ??? ???????? ???? ????? ?? ???? ??????? ????? ?????? ????????? ????? ???????. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) September 3, 2019

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has given a deadline of two-weeks for the special team to prepared a plan and launch the Emiratisation initiatives. THe Crown Prince also informed that he will be directly involved in overseeing the campaign.

????? ??????? ?????? ?????? ???????? ?????? ??? ?????? ???? ??????? ???????? ??????? ???????? ?? ???? ??????? ???????? ??????? ?????? ??????? ??????? ?????? ??? ??????? ?????? ??????? ?????? ??????? ???? ???????. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) September 3, 2019

By the campaign the government aims to increase the Emirati participation in the job market nad to boost their contribution to economy.