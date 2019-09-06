Supreme Court refuses to release Rs 10 cr deposited by Karti Chidambaram

The Supreme Court refused to release 10 crore rupees deposited by karti Chidambaram. The verdict has issued by Justice Deepak Gupta on today.

The amount was deposited by Karti Chidambaram with the Supreme Court registry for travelling abroad. The court has granted permission to Karti to travel abroad in January and May and has ordered to pay 10 crore deposit each time.

The court said that the amount will continue to remain in fixed deposit for another three months.

Karti Chidambaram the son of former union minister P.Chidambaram is facing cases like Aircel-Maxis and INX Media scam and money laundering cases.

He had deposited Rs.10 crore pursuant to the condition imposed by the Supreme Court for travelling abroad. Earlier in May also the court declined his plea to return the money.