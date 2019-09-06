‘Terrifying 15 Minutes’: ‘Chandrayaan 2’ to create history tonight

‘Chandrayaan 2’, India’s prestigious Moon Mission will create a new history tonight as the landing modul ‘Vikram’ will begin its final descent to pull off a historic soft landing on the moon’s surface. Vikram will land on the moon’s surface on early morning of Saturday.

The lander ‘Vikram’ will touch down the moon’s surface between 1.30 am and 2.30 am om tomorrow.

As per ISRO chairman K.Sivan, the proposed soft landing on the moon was going to be ‘terrifying moment’ as the ISRO has done it before.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the landing of Chandrayaan at the Mission Operations Complex at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network in Peenya. Around 74 high school students will be special guests.

Indian will become the fourth country after USSR,USA and China to touch the surface of Moon.