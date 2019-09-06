This couple top People’s ‘Best-dressed list’

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband American singer Nick Jonas on Wednesday became the first-ever couple to top 2019’s best-dressed list published by People magazine.

“Together they create that chic Old Hollywood aesthetic. Their best fashion moments come when they choose clothing that speaks to each of them,” People quoted Chopra’s stylist Mimi Cuttrell as saying.

“They are both true to their individual styles. It’s another example of how they are such a perfect match,” said Nick’s stylist Avo Yermagyan. “Nick and Priyanka’s looks are a true reflection of their personalities — bold, playful and eye-catching,” he added.

Others following the duo in the list include Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, among others.