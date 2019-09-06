‘Tihar Days’ of former union minister started

Former union minister P.Chidambaram’s ‘ Tihar Days’ started. The veteran Congress leader has spent the last night in the Tihar jail and started his first day in the India’s biggest prison with a ‘light breakfast’.

India’s former Home Minister, Chidambaram was sent to a two-week judicial custody in the INX Media scam by court.

After the mandatory medical check up Chidambaram was lodged in the Jail No.7. Jail.No.7 usually houses the accused in Enforcement Directorate cases. He has not provided with any special facilities except a separate cell and a western toilet.

Like all other inmates in the jail Chidambaram has access to the jail library and can watch television for a specified period. Karti Chidambaram, the son of Chidambaram was earlier lodged in the same prison for 12 days in the same cae in last year.

On his first day in the jail on Thursday night he had rotis, dal, sabji and rice as food. And it was as per the prison menu.