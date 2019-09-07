1 million new members for BJP in Kerala, total membership reaches new heights

State committee president of Kerala unit of BJP, P.S.Sreedharan Pillai informed that around 10 lakhs new members have joined the party after the first phase of membership campaign has ended. Many members of left parties like CPI and CPM and also many prominent personalities has joined BJP. The list of them will be published soon, he said.

The BJP has a total of 25 lakhs members in Kerala now. Around 70% increase has recorded by August 30 when the first phase of membership campaign has ended.

Around 92,000 people has joined BJP directly. And almost 6.25 lakhs people joined NJP by giving ‘missed call’. 4 Lakhs joined BJP by filling up the membership forms. BJP has earlier 15 lakhs membership in the state.