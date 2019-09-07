BSNL announces 100Mbps internet plan with 33GB daily data

BSNL has reportedly introduced a new Bharat Fiber broadband plan priced at Rs. 1,999 that offers 33GB of daily data.

The new BSNL broadband plan is also said to offer unlimited voice calling facility via the company’s landline service across the country. The state-owned telecom operator’s Rs. 1,999 broadband plan is seen to provide a data speed of 100Mbps, which is on the lower side compared to competitors like Jio Fiber and Airtel V-Fiber, whose broadband plans in the same price bracket offer data speed of 250Mbps and above. The Rs. 1,999 broadband plan by BSNL brings down the speed to 4Mbps when the daily permissible data limit is reached.