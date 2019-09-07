Chandrayaan 2 : “ Communication channel between orbiter and Vikram lander is still on”,says Former ISRO Director

Former Indian Spacer Research Organisation (ISRO) Director D Sasikumar on Saturday said that there was no need to feel disheartened as the communication loss with “Vikram” lander may not have been due to crash-landing.

“We have to find out from the communication data whether it is a soft landing or it is a crash landing. In my opinion, it is not a crash landing because the communication channel is on between the lander and the orbiter. It should be intact. So, let us hope after the analysis done, we may be able to get the final figure,” he said.

The Vikram lander was supposed to land on the south pole of the moon between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. This would have been followed by rover (Pragyan) roll-out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am. Minutes before touchdown, Isro lost contact with lander Vikram.

Earlier, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a tweet, “normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed.”