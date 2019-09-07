Chandrayaan 2: Communication lost with Lander

ISRO has informed that the communication with ‘Vikram Lander’ of ‘Chandrayaan 2’ was lost. The communication with the lander was lost just seconds before its soft landing on the south pole of the moon.

The descent of the lander was going smoothly until the lander was about 2 kilometers above the surface of the moon. At that point the communication from the lander to the ground station was lost. The ISRo is analyzing the data.

But there exists uncertainty about the mission as it is not aware that whether the lander crashed or not. ISRo is analyzing the data and will inform later about the issue.

” Vikram lander descent was planned and normal performance was observed up to an latitude of 2.1 km.Subsequently, communication from lander to ground station was lost. The data is being analyzed”, said ISRO chairman Sivan.

Karnataka: PM Modi at the #ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to watch the soft landing of Vikram lander on South Pole region of moon. 60 students from across the country, who were selected through ISRO's 'Space Quiz' competition will watch the landing along with PM. #Chandrayaan2

