Chandrayaan 2: Prime Minister to address nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 am. Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre at 8 am. ISRO has informed about this on Twitter.

” Honorable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre today (September 07, 2019) at 0800 hrs IST”, tweeted ISRO.

Prime Minister’s address to the nation comes as the country’s prestigious Moon mission ‘Chandrayaan 2 ‘ is facing uncertainty as the communication with the lander ‘Vikram’ was lost.

Earlier Prime Minister greeted the scientists. ” India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! “, Prime Minister tweeted.

India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

The soft landing of lander vikram on the south pole of Moon has faced problem as the communication was lost. It is not known that whether the lander has crashed or not. The ISRO is analyzing the data. Although the communication with lander is lost the mission will continue as the Orbiter will send data from moon.