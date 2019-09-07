Latest NewsIndia

Chandrayaan 2: The country is proud of ISRO: National leaders consoles scientists

Sep 7, 2019, 07:53 am IST
India’s ambitious Moon Mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ is under uncertainty as the communication with the lander ‘Vikram’ was lost seconds before its soft landing on the south pole of Moon’s surface. This was informed by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

The descent of the lander was going smoothly until the lander was about 2 kilometers above the surface of the moon. At that point the communication from the lander to the ground station was lost. The ISRo is analyzing the data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consoled the scientists. Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 am from the ISRO control center.

Prime Minister who was present at the ISRO’s Mission Operations Complex ISRO Telemetry,Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) to watch the soft landing of Vikram lander on the south pole of Moon’s surface.

” There are ups and downs in life. This is not small achievement. The nation is proud of you.hope for the best. I congratulate you. You have done a big service to nations, science and mankind. I am with you all the way, more forward bravely”, Prime Minister said to the scientists at the control room.

President Ramnath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and many other national leaders expressed their solidarity with the ISRO and scientists.

