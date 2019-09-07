Chandrayaan 2: The country is proud of ISRO: National leaders consoles scientists

India’s ambitious Moon Mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ is under uncertainty as the communication with the lander ‘Vikram’ was lost seconds before its soft landing on the south pole of Moon’s surface. This was informed by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

#ISRO

Honorable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre today (September 07, 2019) at 0800 hrs IST.@PMOIndia @narendramodi — ISRO (@isro) September 6, 2019

The descent of the lander was going smoothly until the lander was about 2 kilometers above the surface of the moon. At that point the communication from the lander to the ground station was lost. The ISRo is analyzing the data.

#WATCH Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted, earlier tonight, with the students from across the country, who were selected through ISRO's 'Space Quiz' competition to watch the landing of #VikramLander along with PM. pic.twitter.com/OACnHPBjkX — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consoled the scientists. Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 am from the ISRO control center.

With #Chandrayaan2 Mission, the entire team of ISRO has shown exemplary commitment and courage. The country is proud of @ISRO. We all hope for the best #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 6, 2019

Prime Minister who was present at the ISRO’s Mission Operations Complex ISRO Telemetry,Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) to watch the soft landing of Vikram lander on the south pole of Moon’s surface.

At 8 AM this morning, I would be interacting with our hardworking space scientists at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2019

” There are ups and downs in life. This is not small achievement. The nation is proud of you.hope for the best. I congratulate you. You have done a big service to nations, science and mankind. I am with you all the way, more forward bravely”, Prime Minister said to the scientists at the control room.

We are proud of you #ISRO , there is no failure that is final, ability to take a step forward is in itself a step towards success. Kudos to our PM @narendramodi ji, a true leader, being present personally and bucking up the morale of our scientists ? — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 6, 2019

President Ramnath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and many other national leaders expressed their solidarity with the ISRO and scientists.

We are proud of our scientists. They have created history. No need to lose heart. Our scientists have done a great job. Jai Hind! — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 6, 2019

India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions. ?? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 6, 2019

We are with you @isro. You have brought the nation, it’s young minds and all, together in sensing your achievements in Space. You will succeed. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 6, 2019

The nation stands by the entire team of @isro as we wait in these tense times. Your hard work and commitment has made our nation proud. Jai Hind.#Chandrayaan2Landing — Congress (@INCIndia) September 6, 2019

PM Modi pats the back of @ISRO chairman K Sivan. Says, "This is not a small achievement what you have done. Your effort is commendable and we hope for the best. We have learnt something today. You have served the country, science, and the mankind very well." @htTweets — Anonna Dutt (@AnonnaDutt) September 6, 2019

????? ??? ?????? ?? ?????-?-??? ???, ?? ????? ???? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ?? ???!!!

Well done @isro. We are proud of you.??? — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 6, 2019