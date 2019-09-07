Emirates and Etihad announce discounts on international flight tickets: Details inside

The UAE based airlines Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways has announced fabulous offers for passengers travelling international destinations.

The offers are announced for the month of September. Abu Dhabi based airline Etihad Airways has announced offer tickets for this month and Emirates Airlines is offering tickets from UAE Dirham 975.

Business Class Fare

Etihad Airways is offering discounted tickets for more than 50 destinations. The passengers can travel from September 15 to June 30, 2020. The economy fares for Abu Dhabi to London under this scheme is Dh.2313, to Cairo Dh.1353, to Barcelona Dh.2531 and to Seoul is Dh.3193. The sales are available till September 12 till 12.00 am on etihad .com

Economy Class Fare

The Emirates Airlines offers tickets starting from Dh.975 for many destinations in Middle East, for Dh.825 for West Asia and Indian Ocean Flights and Dh,1375 for flights to Africa.