Former Chief Minister and veteran CPM leader hospitalized in critical condition

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and senior CPM leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was hospitalized and is in critical condition.He was admitted in the ICCU of a private hospital after the complaints of breathlessness, irregular blood pressure and other age-related ailments.

75-year-old Buddhadeb Bhattacharya is not active in politics in the last few years. He has been not active in CPM also due to his health conditions. Bhattacharya, known to be a chain-smoker suffered from chronic pulmonary disease for a long time.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has visited the hospital to check his condition.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya is one of the longest serving chief minister of West Bengal. He replaced Jyoti Basu in 2000. He lost power in 2011 as the Mamata Banerjee gained majority ending the dominance of CPM.