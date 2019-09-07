HONDA set to launch ACTIVA 125 FI scooter in India soon

India’s first two wheeler company to unveil India’s first BS6 two wheeler. But, Hero MotoCorp spoiled their party by announcing Splendor BS6, just a few hours before Honda unveiled their BS6 Activa.

Now, Honda is getting ready to launch the BS6 Activa this month – on 11th Sep; and so is Hero getting ready to launch Splendor BS6. Will Hero beat Honda once again – as both want to become the first to launch a BS6 two wheeler in India.

Activa BS6 scooters are the company’s first compliant vehicle range before BSVI norms are mandated by April 1, 2020. Now, thanks to a govt document, the specs of this new BS6 Honda Activa have leaked, which can be seen in the image above.

Honda Activa 125cc HET BSVI PGM-FI engine brings with it eSP (Enhanced Smart Power). Use of an ACG starter ensures a silent start. A new digital analogue metre displays real-time informatics. Convenience features include Idling stop system, and side-stand indicator with engine inhibitor.