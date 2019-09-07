Hurricane Dorian: ‘Hundreds trapped’ on North Carolina island

International media has reported that hundreds of people were trapped and stranded on the North Carolina island due to Dorian Hurricane. THese people were trapped amid the rising waterfall as the Dorian hurricane made landfall.

It is reported that on the island of Ocracoke, around 800 people were reported to be trapped. Heavy storm is surging on the island.

In Bahamas thousands of people are still missing. And the death toll is also increasing. As per United Nations around 70,000 people in bahamas needed immediate relief aids. 45% of homes in Bahamas has been destroyed or damaged. The hurricane has hit Bahamas with a speed of 298 km/h. And it has stayed around 2 days in Bahamas.