‘India is proud of our scientists!’, Says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consoled the scientists of ISRO just after the scientists of the space research organization faced a setback in its ambitious moon mission.

Prime Minister who was present at the ISRO’s Mission Operations Complex ISRO Telemetry,Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) to watch the soft landing of Vikram lander on the south pole of Moon’s surface.

” There are ups and downs in life. This is not small achievement. The nation is proud of you.hope for the best. I congratulate you. You have done a big service to nations, science and mankind. I am with you all the way, more forward bravely”, Prime Minister said to the scientists at the control room.

India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

