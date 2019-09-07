‘India is With You’: Narendra Modi hugs and consoles ISRO Chief K Sivan : Video

Prime Minister and scientists of ISRo got emotional after the ISRO lost communication with Chandrayaan 2 lander. Prime Minister after his address to nation hugged and consoled the ISRO Chief Dr.K.Sivan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the efforts of ISRO Scientists. ” You are those people who live for the nation and work towards its progress. You have given your life for the country. You have sacrificed your life, your dreams for the country. I could understand you all last night. I could read the disappointment on your faces. You all have not slept since so many nights. I wanted to meet and talk to you all”, Said Prime Minister in his address to nation.

“India is one of the major space powers in the world. The credit goes to all of you. It was you who were the first to reach Mars. ISRO has made many records. When success is your mantra then you can never go out of trajectory. Science never gets satisfied with the results. Its inherent quality is that it tries for more. I trust your confidence. I am not here to lecture you. I am meeting you all to get inspired from you”, Prime Minister added.

