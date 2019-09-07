ISRO Loses Contact With Chandrayaan 2: Nation Proud of its Scientists, but here is Someone Who uses the Situation to Push his Political Agenda

ISRO has confirmed that Chandrayaan-2 lander lost contact with Earth minutes before it was to land on the Moon. It was all going fine for Vikram lander before the news broke that ISRO had lost touch with the Vikram lander. People who watched it on TV had no clue what was happening as they looked at the worried faces of scientists.

The whole nation is sad about the failure and is still hopeful that somehow we can re-establish contact. Meanwhile, a Facebook post caught our attention where a man seems to be using the opportunity to push his politics.

Commenting on a picture of a disappointed ISRO chairman, the Fb user has written “We thought something like this would happen when Modi tried to get himself into this,”

P.M Modi was with ISRO scientists during the crucial hours and it is what the Facebook user has criticized. Clearly, the argument is baseless and he is simply venting his frustration against the Prime minister, with no consideration of the emotions running through the nation.