Journalists Enjoying these Benefits in Kashmir: Govt Takes Stern Action, Check this Out

According to a report in Organiser, a few journalists of well-established news media have been occupying luxurious bungalows in Srinagar without meeting the required criteria. This includes NDTV’s Bureau Chief Nazir Masoodi, Reuters senior representative Fayyaz Bukhari and Associated Press’s Aijaz Hussain, and the government has now asked them to vacate these bungalows.

These residences were allowed to them by the previous government in lieu of their “journalistic services”. But such benefits cannot be extended under any rule of the government.

The Kashmir Press Club which has been asked to vacate has said in an official statement that the government’ order to vacate the bungalow is “nothing but harassment aimed at coercing journalists to ‘toe a particular line’”. Press Club of India and Editors Guild has extended support.