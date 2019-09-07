‘Make in India’: Prime Minister inaugurates first metro coach manufactured in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today launched the first metro coach manufactured by the government owned Bharat Earth Movers under the ‘make In India’ scheme.

The metro coach is the first of 500 to be delivered by the Bharat Earth Movers at its Bengaluru factory in flat 75 days. The coaches will be given to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Bandongri Metro Station on the Andheri- Dahisar Metro 7 line. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones for three Metro corridors worth over 19,000 crore rupees. The three corridors namely Gaimukh- Shivaji Chowk, Wadala- CST and Kalyan- Taloja are together expected to carry more than 40 lakh passengers daily.