Man faints while crossing road, see what happens next: Video

A group of people has rescued a man who fainted on road while he was crossing. The events were captured a by a CCTV. And the video was released by Abu Dhabi Police.

The video footage released by Abu Dhabi police on social media shows the man crossing the road. As he makes the mark, he faints. Then the people nearby who saw the man falling came up and waited till the authorities came.