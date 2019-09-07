Pakistan again violates ceasefire

In Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has again violated ceasefire along the Line of Control on today (LoC). The Pakistan Army has initiated mortar shelling and small arms firing targeting the border posts of India in the Poonch district.

The Pakistan has started the firing around 7.45 am in the Krishna Ghati sector. The Indian Army has retaliating to the Pakistan’s attack. No causality has been reported till from the both sides.

A soldier was martyred on September 1 in a firing by the pakistan. Six Soldiers and two civilians has lost their lives in the Pakistan ceasefire violation in Poonch and Rajouri since July.