Rafael Nadal will face Daniil Medvedev in finals

In tennis, Spanish legend Rafael Nadal will face Russian player Daniil Medvedev in the finals of men’s singles event in the US Open Tennis.

Rafael Nadal, who has won 18 Grand Slams till now has defeated Italian player Matteo Berrettini by 7-6,6-4,6-1. This is Nadal’s fifth US Open Final. The Russian player Daniil Medvedev defeated Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria by 7-6,6-4,6-3.

The world number two player Nadal will play his 27th career Grand Slam final and his fifth US Open final. He has won the US Open title three times before. He is just one shy of record shred by Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors.