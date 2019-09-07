Ram Mandir will be built soon,says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed confidence that Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would be built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We are sure the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will be back in power in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The alliance will be there. I am assuring you in the presence of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) sure that Ram Mandir will be built under his leadership in Ayodhya,” said Mr Thackeray at a function organised to mark the laying of foundation stone for three metro lines.

“As soon as PM Modi arrived here, I asked him for how many things I should thank him and wish him? All those things which we had been promising to bring in and implement for so many years have now been fulfilled by PM Modi. I am proud that Article 370 has been abrogated. This promise has been fulfilled. I am sure that we will build the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he added.

This was not the first time when Mr Thackeray mentioned about the construction of Ram Mandir under Modi’s leadership.