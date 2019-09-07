Salman Khan rides bicycle in rain to reach shooting set: Video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently amazed everyone by cycling to the sets of his new film ‘Dabanng 3’.

The actor aged 53 shared a video clip of him riding the bicycle on the busy road on social media. “Mumbai city in the rains…Off to the location to shoot for #dabangg3”, he captioned the video clip.

‘Dabangg 3’ is directed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration between Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in ‘Wanted’.

The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on December 20 this year.