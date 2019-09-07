Sanju Samson donates his entire match fee to groundsmen

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson smashed 91 runs off just 48 balls in a match for India A against South Africa A. Sanju Samson was named the Man of the Match for his amazing knock which helped India A win the match by 36 runs. Sanju donated his entire match fees of Rs 1.5 lakhs to groundsmen.

‘The match fee for one game is 75,000, and Samson has contributed Rs 1.5 lakh (he featured in two one-dayers) to the men who toiled throughout this series to ensure that no washouts happened,’ a ground official was quoted as saying by New Indian Express.

‘We have to give credit to the groundsmen. Because of them, we were able to play. If there was some wetness here or there, then the match officials would not have allowed matches to happen. We really have to thank them. So I have decided to give my match fees to the groundsmen,’ Sanju was quoted as saying.