4 people get injured in a terror attack in jammu and kashmir. The terror attack took place in North kashmir’s Sopore area in Baramulla district in last night.

Four persons including a minor girl got minor injuries in the attack. The terrorists barged into a house in Dangerpora Sopore and opened fie. The injured people were fruit labourers who were working in the house. The injured persons are out of danger and are under treatment at Srinagar hospital.