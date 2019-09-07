”The toy landed in Mumbai instead of landing on the moon”, Pakistan Minister mocks Chandrayaan 2 mission

Pakistan’s Science Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has mocked India after the Indian Space Research organization confirmed that it has lost communication with ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan 2 lander. He in a series of tweets has mocked ISRO and India.

” So ja Bhai moon ki bajaye Mumbai mein utar giya khilona #IndiaFailed (“Please sleep. The toy landed in Mumbai instead of landing on the moon”), he tweeted.

So ja Bhai moon ki bajaye Mumbai mein utar giya khilona #IndiaFailed https://t.co/RPsKXhCFCM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

Modi g is giving Bhashan on Sattelite communication as he is actually an astronaut and not politician, Lok Sabha shld ask him QS on wasting 900 crore Rs of a poor nation… https://t.co/48u0t6KatM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

Awwwww….. Jo kaam ata nai panga nai leitay na….. Dear “Endia” https://t.co/lp8pHUNTBZ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

Ufff really I missed that great moment #IndiaFailed https://t.co/pxKQQABVuF — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

The ISRO has earlier informed that the communication with ‘Vikram Lander’ of ‘Chandrayaan 2’ was lost. The communication with the lander was lost just seconds before its soft landing on the south pole of the moon. The descent of the lander was going smoothly until the lander was about 2 kilometers above the surface of the moon. At that point the communication from the lander to the ground station was lost. The ISRo is analyzing the data.