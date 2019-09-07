Traffic constable gets a double fine of Rs.34,000 for riding bike without helmet

The hefty fines under the new amended Motor Vehicle Act has been hitting headlines for last many days. Adding to this a new news also has come. A traffic police constable has been fined Rs.34000 for riding a motor bike without wearing a helmet.

The incident took place in Ranchi in Jharkhand. A senior police officer on patrol duty has spotted the police constable Rakesh Kumar riding a two wheeler without a helmet. He was not alone. Assistant Sub-Inspector Parameshwar Rai was riding pillion He was imposed with a fine of Rs.34,000.

“I found the rider without a helmet. When he was stopped and asked for a driving licence, pollution under control certificate and other documents, he could not produce any of them,” Ranchi traffic superintendent of police (SP), Ajit Peter Dungdung said to media.

It is because he was fined double. he was fined double as per the law. As per the new law if a man responsible for upholding the law violates it he should be fined double.

And this is for the first time that a police officer getting fine under the new law.