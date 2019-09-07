Two-headed serpent, fitting palm of hand, spotted: Video

In a surprise a two headed snake was spotted. The snake with two heads it too small that it fit in the palm of hand. The snake was spotted in Indonesia. The snake was spotted by villagers in Bali on last week .

The reptile was seen slithering in the central part of the Bali, an island which is a popular holiday destination.

A video shows several children gathered around the tiny serpent — small enough to fit in the palm of a human hand — as it slides about a banana leaf decorated with a traditional Balinese Hindu offering.

It was not clear what kind of snake it was or whether it was venomous. Experts have previously been quoted as saying that two-headed snakes rarely occur in the wild and have usually been bred in captivity.