‘Watching porn inside Assembly is not anti-national’, says Minister

J.C.Madhuswamy, the Parliamentary Affairs and Law Minister of Karnataka has came supporting his fellow cabinet member Laxman Savadi by saying that watching porn inside the Assembly is not anti-national.

” We all make mistakes and there is no point amplifying them and continuing to criticise him. He has not cheated anyone or committed any anti-national activity or indulged in pecuniary activity that calls for punishment. I’s not saying watching the video was correct. What I am saying is there is no point criticizing him for the same”, said Madhuswamy.

Laxman Savadi, the BJP leader has ignited controversy as he was caught red-handed while watching a porn clip on mobile phone inside the karnataka state Assembly. He has forced to resign from the post in 2012 as it has triggered a political storm.

Savadi has given a minister post in the cabinet formed by Chief Minister B.S.Yeddyurappa. Savadi has lost in the last assembly election but he was given the minister post.