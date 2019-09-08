30-Feet tall dinosaur statue in vicinity of statue of unity collapses : Watch Video

A 30-feet tall statue of dinosaur, located in vicinity of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada district, collapsed in the early hours of Sunday.

The falling of the statue could had led to casualties had the place been thrown open for tourists. The Gujarat government, as part of the plan to develop the Statue of Unity into a lucrative tourist spot, is installing three dinosaur statues close to the 182-metre tall statue of India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.