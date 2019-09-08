Isro locates Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander on Moon

Indian Space Research Organisation has found out the exact location of the Vikram lander that had lost communication with the space agency just moments before its scheduled soft landing on Saturday.

According to sources, communication with the lander has not yet been established.

The lander was located with the help of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which remains safe and is revolving around the Moon. The orbiter managed to shoot a thermal image of the Vikram lander.

In an exclusive interview to India Today TV, Isro chief K Sivan said that the agency has managed to locate the lander using the orbiter and has attained a thermal image of it.

Isro has been able to identify the lander Vikram, but the condition of the lander is yet to be ascertained.