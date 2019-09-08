Man Drawing the Picture of P.M Modi Hugging ISRO Chairman Dr Sivan. Don’t Miss this Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and scientists of ISRO got emotional after the ISRO lost communication with Chandrayaan 2 lander. Prime Minister after his address to nation hugged and consoled the ISRO Chief Dr.K.Sivan.

In a minute-long video that has also been shared by news agency ANI, Prime Minister can be seen leaning forward, pats him on the back and pulls him forward for an embrace.

It was an emotional moment for the whole nation and now an artist has drawn the picture of this priceless moment. We don’t know much about the artist who drew this picture. After the picture was drawn, the man writes “This is what ISRO is telling India: Will come again and Conquer”(In Malayalam) Watch Video here: