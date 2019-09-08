Now surf internet for free ; Abu Dhabi launches free Wi-Fi service

Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi (DoT) on Sunday announced that it has launched free Wi-fi services on all public buses in the emirate.

Free Wi-fi will also be available in all main bus stations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western region and all air-conditioned bus shelters across the emirate.

The first phase has covered ten buses, the Abu Dhabi main bus station and one big shelter. By the first quarter of 2020, all 520 buses will be covered by the free internet service.

“The move is to improve services and to encourage people to use public transport,” Ali Mohammed Al Jaeedi, head of Infrastructure and Telecommunications at the DoT told Khaleej Times during the launch of the service.