According to a report from Dawn, the website of Radio Pakistan, the national state broadcaster was briefly hacked. The hackers left an interesting message on the website too:

“Hello admin, you are very secured. Appreciated your security. We got an eye on you.” says the message left by hackers.

The hacking of the website was announced on a Twitter account @TheCrashRulers:

“Radio Pakistan Website Hacked by Team #CrashRulers,” they tweeted.