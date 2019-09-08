UAE announces revised list of holidays for 2019

UAE’s Federal Authority For Government Human Resources on Sunday announced a revision in the list of holidays for 2019.
According to the latest announcement, Commemoration Day will be observed on Saturday, November 30. Earlier, it has been announced that the holiday would be on Sunday,December 1.
?????? ???? ???? #???????_??????? ???????? ?? ?????? ???????? ????? #????_??????? 37 ???? 2019 ?????? ???? ????? ???? 27 ???? 2019 ???? ??????? ??????? @UAE_BARQ @MSDAR_NEWS @wamnews @Sharjahnews @sharjah_radio pic.twitter.com/eoxDQeEjFF
— FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) September 8, 2019
