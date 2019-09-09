India will get S-400 air defence missile systems soon

Indian will get the S-400 air defence missile systems in 18 to 19 months as per its scheduled delivery time, Russian Deputy PM Yuri Borisov said.

Speaking to state-owned broadcaster Rossiya-1, Borisov said that Russia has received the advance payment from India and air defence missile systems will be delivered in accordance to schedule time. Last month, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow and discussed other ways for boost bilateral cooperation. Last year, during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit both the countries had signed a USD 5.43-billion deal for S-400 air defence missile systems.