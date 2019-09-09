Man dies of heart attack during vehicle checking by police

A city resident has alleged that his 35-year-old son died of heart attack at a hospital after an altercation with the traffic police over a suspected violation.

The Noida Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening in Ghaziabad and the traffic police personnel involved were from that district.

The deceased worked at a software company. The man, a diabetic, was in his car with his elderly parents when the traffic policemen intercepted him for checking near the CISF Cut, according to officials.

The 65-year-old father of the deceased alleged “misbehaviour by the traffic police” in the name of checking under the “stricter new Motor Vehicles Act”.