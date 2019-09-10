25-year-old kills father over ‘PUBG’

In a shocking incident, a son killed his father for objecting playing ‘PUBG. The incident took place in Kakati village in Belagavi district in Karnataka on Monday.

25-year-old Raghuveer Kumbar who is addicted to a most popular mobile game called PUBG( Player Unknown’s Battleground) has killed his father Shankarappa Kumbar aged 60. Kumbar a retired police havildar has objected his son’s addiction to the mobile game.

Kumbar who has retired from police just three months ago has upbraided his son who is unemployed for continuously playing mobile games. On Sunday also he upbraided his son. He snached the phone.

But on Monday early morning Raghuveer locked the door of the room where rest of family and attacked his father with a machete. He chopped off his head and legs.