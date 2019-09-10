Army warns possible terror attack in South India; Alert issued

DGP Loknath Behra has asked the district police chief’s to ensure tight security and to stricten security checks throughout the state. The instruction of DGP came after the Indian Army has warned of a possible terror attack in South India.

If any suspicious things or situation is found the public must inform either in the control room number 0471-2722500 or 112, urged DGP.

The DGP has ordered to maintain caution at busy areas including bus stations, railway stations and crowded places. As the state is to celebrate Onam this week the police has informed that they will be on high alert.

The Army warned about the possible terror attack after abandoned boats were found in Sir Creek in Gujarat. S.K.Saini, the Commanding Chief Lieutenant General has informed media bout this. Sir Creek divides Kutch region in India from Sindh in Pakistan.

The intelligence agencies has warned that Pakistan commandos may infiltrate to Indian coasts through the kutch region.