Bhumi Pednekar chills in her ‘New Photoshoot’ – View photos

Sep 10, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar who is famous for realistic acting has recently grabbed applause for her role of a runaway wife in the film ‘Sonachirya’. The actres look extreme hot in her recent photoshoot.

The photoshoot for FHM magazine is screaming hotness. The pretty actress is looking super hot.

