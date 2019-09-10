HIV cases increasing in Pakistan at fastest rate: UN Report

The UN in its latest report has revealed that new cases of HIV in Pakistan were increasing at their fastest rate, with a dramatic surge among transgenders and sex workers.

Figures released by the UN suggested that Pakistan recorded a 13 per cent increase with a total number of 160,000 cases this year, a significant increase from 67,000 in 2010, The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

The UN report said that there has been a sharp increase in the number of young people contracting the virus. Among those aged 14, there was a jump of 1,500 between 2018 and 2015.

Similarly, female HIV patients above the age of 15 rose to 37,000 in 2015 and 48,000 in 2018.

HIV rates among injection drug users increased by 21 per cent during 2019, followed by 3.7 per cent among homosexuals and 3.8 per cent in sex workers.

According to the statistics issued by Pakistan”s National Aids Control Program, more than 5,000 people tested HIV positive as a result of sharing infected needles across the country, reports The Express Tribune.