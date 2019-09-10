IMD issues heavy rain forecast in Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Kerala. The IMD has predicted that the heavy rain may continue till Friday.

The IMD also warned fishermen that there is a chance of strong wind with a speed of 40 to 50 kilometer. Strong winds from southwesterly direction speed reaching 40-50 km/ph likely to prevail over southwest and central west Arabian Sea with high waves in the range of 4 meters.