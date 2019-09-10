Indian head coach Ravi Shastri reveals the truth behind Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma rift

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri revealed the truth behind the rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma . Shastri termed the narrative as ‘absolute nonsense’. He said that why would Rohit hit five hundreds in World Cup if everything was not good? Why would Virat and Rohit have partnerships together?

“Listen, I have been around the dressing room for the last five years. I have seen how the boys have played and how they have complimented the team and know their work ethics. I feel it is absolute nonsense. I have been there with them and I know the way they play. If that was the case why would Rohit get five hundreds in the World Cup? Why would Virat do what he is doing? How would they have partnerships together?” Shastri was quoted as saying by the Gulf News.

Earlier, Virat Kohli had also said it is disrespectful for both the players to speculate something like this.