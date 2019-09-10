Pakistan blames India for Sri Lanka cricketers’ tour boycott

Pakistan Minister on Tuesday made an outrageous claim after 10 Sri Lankan players decided to opt out of an upcoming Pakistan tour. Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said India threatened the players from the island nation against participating in the upcoming series against Pakistan. He even claimed that India “threatened SL players” that they would lose their IPL contracts if they travelled to Pakistan.

“Informed sports commentators told me that India threatened SL players that they will be ousted from IPL if they don’t refuse Pak visit, this is really cheap tactic, jingoism from sports to space is something we must condemn, really cheap on the part of Indian sports authorities,” Chaudhry tweeted.