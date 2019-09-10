Passengers get onto conveyor belt at airport to enter arrival area; Video

A video of a group of passengers entering the airport through the conveyor belt has become viral on social media. The funny incident took place in Peshawar in Pakistan.

A group of passenger who were Hajj pilgrims entering the arrival gate of Peshawar International Airport through the conveyor belt has been shown in the video clip.

The Hajj pilgrims who were returning after the pilgrimage entered the area which is restricted for passengers to reach their baggage earlier which contained ‘Zamzam water’.